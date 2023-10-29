Jack Grealish makes social media post after Manchester City's convincing 3-0 win over Manchester United

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish uploaded a picture with his teammates after the Etihad outfit defeated Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday, October 29.

With the help of a brace from Erling Haaland (26' [P], 49') and a second half strike from Phil Foden (80'), Pep Guardiola's side comfortably recorded a win against the Red Devils.

After the match, Jack Grealish took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and uploaded a picture alongside Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, and Jeremy Doku. Having claimed bragging rights in the hotly contested derby, Grealish wrote:

"Manchester is Blue"

As soon as the post was uploaded on the social media platform, fans stormed the comments section with praise and appreciation for the Englishman.

Expand Tweet

Grealish had a good game at Old Trafford as he played one key pass and completed 75% of his attempted dribbles. Moreover, he had a passing accuracy of 88% and also took five shots in the game.

Grealish was replaced in the 87th minute by Jeremy Doku.

Manchester United legend criticizes attacker for lack of discipline

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville blasted Brazilian winger Antony for kicking Jeremy Doku in the last few minutes of the match. The former Ajax attacker was introduced in the 86th minute in place of Christian Eriksen.

Antony was booked for the foul as the Manchester United man lashed out at the Belgian winger. However, the Sky Sports pundit stated that the Brazilian should have been sent off for the reckless kicking. Gary Neville said while commentating on the Manchester Derby (via Sky Sports):

"Doku's absolutely right, Antony just has a kick at him. Absolutely right, Doku. United have lost their discipline. That's absolutely ridiculous, I'd just send him off. It's absolutely ridiculous from Antony, it's embarrassing."

Next up, the Red Devils will lock horns against Newcastle United in the EFL Cup on November 2 (Thursday). Their next Premier League fixture will be against Fulham on November 4 (Saturday). Currently in the eighth spot, the next few weeks will be crucial for the Old Trafford outfit.