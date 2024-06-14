Jack Grealish opens up on why his father gave him ‘fake name’ when Manchester United scout approached him

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has said that his father once had to give him a fake name when he was approached by a Manchester United scout.

Grealish came through the ranks at Aston Villa, growing into one of the most eye-catching talents in the Premier League during his stint there. The Birmingham-born attacker scored 32 goals and recorded 41 assists in 213 appearances for the Midlands club, whom he had joined as a six-year-old.

His performances earned him a move to Manchester City in a reported €117 million deal in 2021. The 28-year-old has gone on to win two Premier League titles, Champions League, FA Cup and other titles with the club.

Trending

While Grealish joined Aston Villa’s Under 10s team, he occasionally also played for his Sunday League side. In one game for Highgate United, he scored all four goals in a 4-0 win, a game that was witnessed by scouts from several clubs, including Manchester United.

However, having signed for Villa, the Englishman was no longer allowed to play for another team, prompting his father to use a fake name when the scout enquired about him. Recalling the incident, Grealish told THE FACE magazine (via Sport Bible):

“You’re not actually meant to go back and play with your old team, but they were doing a little tour down in Devon and we played against some team in the group stages. We won 4-0, and I scored all four.

“That was when people were like 'OK, this kid’s good.' Then I got scouted by other teams like Man United, West Brom and Birmingham City. But (at) those times I was contracted to Villa, so I shouldn’t have been playing. When they came up to my dad, he’d have to give a fake name!”

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney would have had Jack Grealish in England’s Euro 2024 squad

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said that he would have dropped West Ham United forward Jarred Bowen to include Jack Grealish in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

The Manchester City winger was one of the surprise omissions in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man list. Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire were the other notable absentees.

Rooney believes that England have plenty of players vying for the right-wing spot, adding that Southgate could have picked Grealish instead of Bowen to strengthen the left flank. On The Overlap, Rooney said:

“Grealish, I would have taken him. Bowen on the right, they have Saka, Cole Palmer, Foden could play out there. I would have taken Grealish instead of Bowen.”

England open their campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday (June 16).