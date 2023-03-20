Jack Grealish posts hilarious X-rated Instagram content about Manchester City teammate in now-deleted post

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish posted a now-deleted X-rated Instagram post of a coffee cup with teammate Nathan Ake on it. However, the Dutch defender didn't appear as you would usually have expected.

Grealish took to Instagram to post a snap of a peculiar-looking mug. A caricature of Ake was painted on it but the Dutchman had breasts. The English forward captioned the now deleted post:

"What a cup of tea. What a mug (laughing face)."

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Jack Grealish's choice of mug is an interesting one... Jack Grealish's choice of mug is an interesting one... 😂☕️ Jack Grealish's choice of mug is an interesting one... https://t.co/PIe26TV0Ma

The mug was created by Twitter user @footballerswith. He creates mugs with footballers donning breasts. Fans were in hysterics over the post, but Grealish quickly removed it due to its content.

The mug creator doesn't think the post was deleted due to woke culture. He explained that he had asked the Manchester City winger to post the snap (via the Daily Star):

"A lot of people are assuming the story was deleted because of "wokeness" but I haven't seen a single complaint. I asked Jack if he would post something but never expected anything. I was just buzzing about the order."

He added:

"In hindsight that put him in a tough position because footballers don't generally go around posting t*** on the TL. I imagine he either a) posted on stories for a bit so it wasn't permanent but still helped us out, or b) Instagram took it down for policy violation. Though there's always c) he got a frantic call from the club press officer, asking if he'd lost his f****** mind."

Manchester City's No.10 may be cracking jokes off the pitch but on it he is playing a key role in the side's season. The Cityzens trail Arsenal in the title race by eight points with a game in hand.

They cruised through to the Champions League quarterfinals last week with a 7-0 (8-1 aggregate) thrashing of RB Leipzig. Pep Guardiola's men will face Bayern Munich in the semifinals. Grealish has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 36 games across competitions.

Manchester City's Grealish lavishes praise on Ake

The City forward praises Ake's contribution this season.

Ake has become a prominent member of Manchester City's defense this season. He has made 32 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and helping the side keep 13 clean sheets.

Grealish has heaped praise on his teammate for his contribution this season. He told the club's official website:

“Nathan’s so strong defensively and I think he’s been unbelievable this season and one of our standout players. And I think a lot of City fans would say that also."

The English winger also lauded Ake's personality calling him one of the nicest people in football:

“He’s a brilliant guy and once of the nicest guys I have ever met in football and doesn’t have one bad bone in his body."

Ake joined City from Bournemouth in 2021 for £41 million. He has shown his versatility throughout the campaign, playing at left-back and central defense.

