Jack Grealish responds as Kate Abdo hilariously calls out drunk Jamie Carragher for touching Jadon Sancho too many times

Jack Grealish recently reacted to Kate Abdo trolling a visibly tipsy Jamie Carragher as he interviewed Jadon Sancho after Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

In the comment section of the viral video on Instagram, the Manchester City forward reacted with laughing emojis.

Jamie Carragher and Jadon Sancho (via Instagram)

CBS Sports analyst Jamie Carragher decided to indulge in the fan experience before kick-off at the Signal Iduna Park. The ex-Liverpool defender joined the ''Yellow Wall' and joined the extravagant celebrations before the Champions League match, downing several pints of beer in the process.

The yellow army erupted after the match ended with Borussia Dortmund winning by a single goal. However, the alcohol was starting to show its effects on Jamie Carragher, who was visibly tipsy as he called a jubilant Jadon Sancho for an interview after the match.

What transpired was a hilarious live interview in which the ex-Liverpool man showed off his cheerful personality. Meanwhile, Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Alessandro Del Piero, and Thierry Henry were having a gala time laughing at a tipsy Carragher trying to speak without slurring.

Kate Abdo had the perfect description of the match and Carragher's interview. She said:

"99 touches from him in that game tonight. 31 touches from Jamie Carragher on Jadon Sancho in the interview that he did post-game."

Before Jamie Carragher's interview, Jadon Sancho broke a record against PSG

Jadon Sancho completed a record 13 dribbles as Borussia Dortmund defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday. This is the highest number of dribbles completed by an English player in a Champions League match ever since Opta started recording the statistic in 2003.

Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 ((Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images))

It is also the highest number of dribbles completed by any player in the Champions League semi-finals since Lionel Messi's 16 completed dribbles against Manchester United in 2008.

Borussia Dortmund took an early lead in the 36th minute of the Champions League semi-final, courtesy of Niclas Fullkrug. The German marksman received a pin-point through-ball from Nico Schlotterbeck and controlled it with a silky touch to take it away from the PSG defenders.

Thereafter, he slid it underneath the advancing Donnarumma to make it 1-0 for Borussia Dortmund.

PSG also had their chances in the second half, with Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi hitting the bar within seconds of each other. However, Borussia Dortmund prevailed in the end and they will go to Parc des Princes on Tuesday, May 7, with a 1-0 advantage.