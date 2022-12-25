Jack Grealish reveals what he said during hilarious pop at Erling Haaland after Manchester City striker spurned opportunity to score in front of goal

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has shared what he told teammate Erling Haaland after the latter missed a scoring opportunity earlier this season.

Haaland has started his first campaign in England in tremendous fashion. With 18 Premier League goals, he has already outscored seven of the 20 teams in the league. However, like any striker, he has also missed a few chances.

Grealish, who is yet to record an assist this season, recalled one of those spurned opportunities earlier this week. During a promotional video for Amazon, where he worked as a delivery man for one day, the Englishman said (as quoted by The Daily Star UK):

"I passed him one and he missed. I said I need these assists Erling."

The former Aston Villa skipper also made another reference to his Manchester City teammate while speaking about his day working for Amazon:

"Like Haaland's start to the season mate. That's how my shift has been today."

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish returned to action for Manchester City in EFL Cup win over Liverpool

Following a mid-season break to accommodate the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Manchester City returned to action on Thursday, December 22. The Citizens took on Liverpool in an EFL Cup tie at the Etihad Stadium and emerged 3-2 winners after an entertaining game of football.

Erling Haaland, who didn't participate in the World Cup after Norway failed to qualify, set the ball rolling in the 10th minute, scoring from Kevin De Bruyne's assist. Fabio Carvalho then got the Reds level, but Riyad Mahrez put City back in front in the 47th minute.

Mohamed Salah scored just a minute later to bring Liverpool back on level terms before Nathan Ake netted the eventual winner in the 58th minute.

Haaland, who started the match, ended with a goal, one big chance created and one big chance missed. He also won two duels during his 73 minutes on the pitch.

The Norwegian was replaced by Phil Foden, while Jack Grealish, who was part of England's World Cup squad, also entered the fray as part of a double substitution. Grealish came on for Cole Palmer.

In his brief stint on the pitch, he won a foul and both his duels, completed five passes and made an interception.

Manchester City will now look forward to their next match, a visit to Leeds United in the Premier League, on December 28.

