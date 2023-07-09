Jack Grealish spotted with air hostess in Las Vegas as girlfriend Sasha Atwood enjoys holiday in Italy

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish was spotted alongside a British Airways air hostess named Yasmine Middleton. Grealish's partner, Sasha Attwood, meanwhile, was in Italy at that point in time.

Middleton met Grealish while the footballer was on vacation in Las Vegas for six days. Their supposed meet took place on June 23. Middleton uploaded a snap of the meet on her social media. However, she later decided to delete it. Speaking about the photo, Middleton's brother told The Sun:

"I’ve seen the photo. I think she was out with all her friends and his friends.”

Jack Grealish was spotted wearing a hat and an unbuttoned shirt in the image. His girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, meanwhile, spent time away in Italy during the same period.

Grealish has since been spotted in Ibiza as well. The winger reportedly likes to enjoy a lads' vacation in the summer. A source close to the player told Daily Mail on the matter:

"Jack loves to have a lads' holiday in the summer, and this one more than ever after winning the Treble. He has worked his whole life for this."

Jack Grealish was emotional after Manchester City won the treble

Jack Grealish in action

Manchester City secured themselves a historic treble win when they defeated Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

Jack Grealish was a key player for the Cityzens throughout the campaign. He also started the final against the Nerazzuri. After securing a 1-0 win in the final, Grealish said (via talkSPORT):

“This is just what you work your whole life for. I’m so happy, man. I played so dead today, I was awful. I don’t care though. Honestly, to win the treble with this group of players and this staff, it’s so special."

He added:

“Anyone that knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football and I don’t know, this is what I’ve worked for my whole life."

Grealish was a key player for Manchester City this past season. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 matches across competitions. Grealish could be expected to only get better with time under Pep Guardiola.

