“Jack, he’s unbelievable” – Grealish reveals what Bukayo Saka has told him about Arsenal star who is ‘frightening’ in training

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish recently revealed what compatriot Bukayo Saka told him about Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus scored 95 goals and provided 46 assists in 235 games for Manchester City before his £50 million move to the Gunners in the summer. He has registered five goals and seven assists in 20 games for Mikel Arteta's side across competitions.

Grealish, meanwhile, has heaped praise on the Brazilian attacker, stating that every teammate knows Jesus' quality. The former Aston Villa man further added that Saka was also left stunned by the striker's attributes.

Grealish told Athletic Club Momento (via Metro):

"Ask anyone that’s played with him – I know he’s getting more recognition now, but he’s the main man, In training, honestly, he was frightening. I spoke to Bukayo Saka last month and he was like: “Jack, he’s unbelievable. Jesus’ play is just this mix of proper rawness and skill. He’s a lovely guy, but he’s so hungry and aggressive when he plays.""

Jesus has helped Arsenal stay at the top of the Premier League table and reach the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Jesus, however, has only been used as a substitute by Brazil manager Tite during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He came off the bench for their wins against Serbia and Switzerland.

Thiago Silva believes Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus will make an impact for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While Jesus hasn't yet contributed for Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Thiago Silva expects the Arsenal attacker to make an impact for Le Selecao.

Silva told Mirror (via Metro):

"You can see the connection they’ve had this season with Arsenal – it’s a big reason why they’re top of the Premier League, Jesus, we’ve known about his quality for a long time, but Martinelli is really showing what he’s about. He’s playing without fear and, if he gets the chance to play, I don’t think it will faze him and he’ll just do what we know he can do."

Silva further added:

"I think all attacking players at the top level need that little bit of arrogance – that they know they can do something special – and he has that."

Jesus could start in Le Selecao's next game against Cameroon on December 2.

