Jacob & Co. Lionel Messi watch price in India revealed 

Swiss watch brand Jacob & Co. have revealed their latest addition to the Lionel Messi collection. Notably, Lionel Messi entered a partnership with Jacob & Co. earlier this year, with the watch manufacturer dedicating a special series to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The 'Epic X Chrono Messi' watch was the first version that came out after the collaboration. Jacob Arabo, the founder of the Swiss watch brand, wanted the Epic X Chrono Messi edition to be a fair reflection of the glittering career of the Paris Saint-Germain star. All of the watches are 47mm in diameter and consists of 260 parts, which includes 27 jewels.

It also features Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 on the blue dial with a stylized "M" also imprinted towards the bottom. The crystal case is made out of blue sapphire and also has Lionel Messi's signature on it.

Staying true to Lionel Messi's Argentinian roots, the blue dial is paired with a white combination. Further, there are also white ceramic bezel and pushers, and red rubber crowns for the chronograph functions on the watch made out of Grade 5 Titanium.

Only 180 pieces of the Epic X Chrono Messi watches are being made, with each priced at $28,000. This means they would cost just above INR 20 lakhs.

Price details of the two new Jacob & Co. Lionel Messi watches

Jacob & Co. have taken the game to a whole new level with their brand new models in the Lionel Messi watch collection. The 'Epic X Chrono Rose Gold' version is made out of 18-karat 5N rose gold and titanium case. There are also gold pushers with white rubber crowns. It is worth around £46,000 in the market, meaning it costs just above INR 34 lakhs.

However, the cream of the crop comes in the form of another new model released in the Lionel Messi watch collection. The 'Epic X Chrono Baguette' is made in 18-karat white gold and titanium. As many as 36 baguette-cut diamonds weighing 4.55 carats are also part of the design. The model also has white ceramic pushers and blue rubber horns, as well as a red rubber crown.

It comes at a cost though, with the watch being priced at $150,000. Do the math and it is worth comfortably above INR 1 crore! Only 36 pieces of the Epic X Chrono Baguette are being made, making it the rarest of luxuries on the planet.

