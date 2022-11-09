Jadon Sancho, Antony and more: Injuries updates on 5 Manchester United stars ahead of Aston Villa clash

Manchester United have given an injury update on five players ahead of their clash with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round on Thursday, 10 November.

The Red Devils travel to Villa Park to face Unai Emery's side, who beat them 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, 6 November.

Antony and Sancho both missed the defeat and remain doubtful for the clash in the League Cup.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"And the rest, Jadon Sancho: we have to wait, Antony: we have to wait today, final training."

Sancho has missed Manchester United's last three fixtures through illness.

The English winger has made 14 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Meanwhile, Antony has been sidelined with a muscular injury but is expected to be fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian has been selected in Tite's 26-man squad and has made 11 appearances for United this season, scoring three goals.

One player who will miss the encounter with Villa is Raphael Varane after suffering a femoral bicep injury in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October.

He should reportedly return for France at the World Cup but is not expected to feature in the Red Devils' two remaining fixtures before the tournament break.

Varane has been in superb form with United, making 11 appearances and helping the side keep five clean sheets.

Anthony Martial came on as a second-half substitute in Ten Hag's side's 3-1 defeat to Villa last weekend.

The Frenchman was sidelined with a back injury but has been training to regain full fitness.

The United forward has found the net three times and provided two assists in five appearances across competitions.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Martial on Ten Hag: "He's a very good manager. He's a very meticulous person, who pays attention to all the details. He wants us to produce good football with this desire to press for the loss of the ball. It's perfect for me, for my style of play." Martial on Ten Hag: "He's a very good manager. He's a very meticulous person, who pays attention to all the details. He wants us to produce good football with this desire to press for the loss of the ball. It's perfect for me, for my style of play." #MUFC 🚨 Martial on Ten Hag: "He's a very good manager. He's a very meticulous person, who pays attention to all the details. He wants us to produce good football with this desire to press for the loss of the ball. It's perfect for me, for my style of play." #MUFC 🔴✅

Emery urges Villa to show the same attitude from last weekend's win over Manchester United

Emery galvanises his side ahead of cup clash

Villa manager Emery is urging his side to take the attitude which saw them beat Manchester United 3-1 into their Carabao Cup clash with the Red Devils.

The Villains were impressive, as goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne, and Jacob Ramsey did the damage.

Ramsey did score an own goal at the other end, but it was Emery's men who claimed a deserved victory.

The Spaniard, who took over from Steven Gerrard on 1 November, wants Villa to show the same attitude on Thursday night.

He said (via the Independent):

"They are the same players who won 4-0 over Brentford, and they played with the same performances again (in the league game with United). Now our challenge is to keep the same performances in the next match. If we will do it, I think we can go one more step ahead."

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes