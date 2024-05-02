Jadon Sancho emulates incredible Lionel Messi feat during Borussia Dortmund vs PSG UCL clash

On-loan Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho emulated a Lionel Messi feat in Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg win at home to PSG on Wednesday (May 1).

Sancho, 24, produced a sublime performance against the Ligue 1 champions at Signal Iduna Park. He didn't make a goal contribution on the night, with Niclas Fulkrug's 35th-minute winner sinking Luis Enrique's side.

Jadon Sancho became the first Englishman to complete at least 12 tackles in a Champions League game. He's the first do so in the UCL semis since Messi registered 16 tackles against eventual winners United.

The 24-year-old also won the most duels (13) and take-ons (12) and created the most chances (3) in the game, capping off an impressive performance, to give BvB the advantage ahead of the return leg next week.

Borussia Dortmund and Sancho will be in Bundesliga action this weekend, at home to Augsburg on Saturday (May 4), before their trip to the Parc des Princes three days later. BvB haven't reached the Champions League final since losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the 2013 title match.

What is Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Lionel Messi's record in the UCL?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has a stellar record in the UEFA Champions League.

One of two players to score 100 goals in the competition, and for a single club, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has 129 goals and 63 assists in 163 games. Most of those goals (120) have come with Barcelona.

The four-time winner bagged nine goals and four assists in 14 games in the UCL during his two-season stint with PSG before joining the Herons last summer on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has a much more modest record in the UEFA Champions League. In 33 games since his competition debut in the 2018-19 season, the Englishman has bagged seven goals and six assists. All but one of those goal contributions (1 goal) have come with Borussia Dortmund.