Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish wowed by Chelsea superstar's performance in 3-2 Nottingham Forest win

Chelsea club captain Reece James returned from injury after five months away from the game on May 11. He made an instant imapct as James helped the Blues turn around a 2-1 deficit against Nottingham Forest to win the game 3-2.

The English defender also provided the assist for the winner as he delivered a pin-point cross for striker Nicolas Jackson at the back post three minutes after coming on as a subtitute.

James took to Instagram after the game to post about the match. He posted a series of pictures of him and his teammates from the game, with the caption:

“Wow… soooo good to be back out there with my brothers, I missed that feeling! enjoy your weekend."

James' England teammates Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho commented on the post.

Sancho replied:

He’s back!

Manchester City winger Grealish wrote:

👏👏👏

Other players like Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Enzo Fernandez, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Benoit Badiashille, Dominic Solanke, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lauren James, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao, Marcus Bettinelli, Trevoh Chalobah, Tammy Abraham, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marc Cucurella, and Angel Gomes among others also praised the Chelsea captain.

Chelsea register comeback win to keep race for Europe alive

Chelsea have hit form of late, with the Blues currently on a three-match winning streak. Their latest victory came against Nottingham Forest on Saturday with a 3-2 margin.

The Blues took the lead through Mykhailo Mudryk in the eighth minute after Cole Palmer slotted him in. Willy Boly equalised for the hosts (16') as both teams went into the break tied at 1-1.

Come the second half, Nottingham started to take control of the game. Chelsea boy Callum Hudson-Odoi cut in on his favorite right foot from the left wing in the 74th minute and curled in a trademark far post shot to put Forest 2-1 up.

With less than 15 minutes to go, Chelsea introduced Raheem Sterling and Reece James, with both English players making an impact. The former Man City winger equalized (80') with a nicely cut-in curler before James set up the far post header for Jackson to win the game for Chelsea (82').

The victory moves Chelsea to 57 points from 36 games, level on points with Newcastle who are in sixth place, ahead of the Blues on goal difference. Manchester United are on 54 points after 35 games, and play Arsenal on Sunday, May 12.