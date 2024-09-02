Jadon Sancho sends emphatic 3-word message to Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid forward grabs brace in win over Real Betis

Chelsea forward Jadon Sancho sent a message to Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe after his match-winning performance in LaLiga against Real Betis. The French forward scored twice, his first goals at the Santiago Bernabeu, to lead his side to a comfortable victory at home (September 1).

Brought in as a marquee addition from PSG, Mbappe struggled in his first three league games as a Real Madrid player. The forward failed to record a goal or an assist, leading him to face pressure to perform.

Kylian Mbappe tipped the scales back in his favor with a clinical display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday to lead his side to a 2-0 win. He posted photos of himself on Instagram after the game, and Sancho was one of those to react to his post.

"Never in doubt!" the Englishman wrote.

Jadon Sancho was unveiled as a Chelsea player at Stamford Bridge before his new team faced Crystal Palace on Sunday. He was sat in the stands beside co-owner Behdad Eghbali, from where he watched his teammates play out a 1-1 draw.

Sancho had time to watch Real Madrid afterwards and joined a plethora of stars in congratulating Mbappe for getting off the mark for his new club. The Frenchman had earlier scored for his club on his debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, also a 2-0 win.

Kylian Mbappe opens Real Madrid league account in win over Real Betis

Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe scored his first league goals in Real Madrid colors as they downed Real Betis 2-0 in their LaLiga meeting. The 25-year-old helped his side close the gap with leaders Barcelona to four points after four games.

Los Blancos failed to break down a spirited Betis side in the first 45 minutes before their breakthrough came in the second half. In the 67th minute, a brilliant flicked pass from Federico Valverde sent Mbappe through on goal, and the Frenchman obliged with a crisp finish to put his side ahead.

Barely eight minutes later, Mbappe doubled his tally from the penalty spot. Vinicius Jr won the penalty before handing the responsibility of scoring to Mbappe, and the Frenchman made no mistake. Mbappe will be among those who will represent their countries this week before returning to face Real Sociedad in LaLiga on September 14.

