Jadon Sancho was spotted playing EA Sports FC 24 when Manchester United played Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League Group A opener.

Sancho, 23, has been banished from training by Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag following his alleged failure to apologise for his social media post hitting back at his boss. He is on a personal training programme away from the first-team squad due to disciplinary reasons.

Despite deleting his post on X, Sancho was left out of United's dispiriting 3-1 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. He was also left out of his team's travelling squad for their continental fixture in Munich.

On Wednesday (September 20), fans noticed that the Manchester United attacker was enjoying a game of EA Sports FC 24 with just under under two hours until kick off at the Allianz Arena. One screenshot also confirmed that AS Roma star Tammy Abraham was preparing to play another "Pro Clubs" game alongside the winger.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League table past campaign, slumped to their third straight loss across all competitions at Bayern Munich. They were beaten 4-3 as Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane and Mathys Tel scored a goal each. Rasmus Hojlund bagged his first goal, while Casemiro netted twice in second half.

The Red Devils, are next set to be in action in their Premier League trip to Burnley. They are currently in 13th spot in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with just six points from five matches so far.

Pundit urges Manchester United star Jadon Sancho to introspect about his poor form

Speaking to UK-based betting website GamblingZone, former Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan offered his take on Jadon Sancho's fall out with Erik ten Hag. He elaborated:

"I think in hindsight, Ten Hag will surely look back and regret saying what he did through the media, and it would have been more effective telling him face-to-face to avoid what we've got now."

Sharing his thoughts on the Manchester United ace, Strachan added:

"However, Jadon needs to look at himself and figure out what he's doing wrong, rather than feeling as though he's being attacked. The first thing I would say to a player is, have a look at yourself. Look at yourself before anybody else. Go and look at your games and tell me if that's as good as you think you can be."

Sancho, who has a contract until June 2026 at Manchester United, has blown hot and cold under Ten Hag since the start of last season. He has started 29 of his 44 games, registering seven goals and three assists.

With Antony on leave due to his sexual abuse allegations, Facundo Pellistri started on the right flank instead of Sancho during the Red Devils' recent game at Bayern Munich. He completed 14 out 15 passes, one out of two dribbles and won four out of eight overall duels.