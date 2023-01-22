Jakub Kiwior's girlfriend Claudia drops massive transfer hint as Arsenal move edges closer 

Arsenal are on the verge of completing the signing of Polish central defender Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia. The 22-year-old left-footed defender's girlfriend has now dropped a massive hint on her social media that the transfer is indeed close to being completed.

Claudia revealed on her Instagram that she is currently in London. Kiwior was spotted earlier at an airport as he was leaving for London.

Kiwior has made 20 appearances for Spezia this season, all of them as a starter in the playing XI. Since joining Spezia in 2021, he has played 43 times for the club. The 22-year-old has also represented the Polish national team nine times in his young career. He started all of Poland's matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Arsenal have already completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior. The Gunners have paid €25 million for the player. Apart from Kiwior, Mikel Arteta's side have also completed the signing of Leandro Trossard on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal and Serie A side Spezia have already signed documents yesterday afternoon. Jakub Kiwior will complete his medical tests in London as new Arsenal player today, then he will be at Emirates. Plan confirmed as €25m deal will be signed also on player side soon.Arsenal and Serie A side Spezia have already signed documents yesterday afternoon. Jakub Kiwior will complete his medical tests in London as new Arsenal player today, then he will be at Emirates. Plan confirmed as €25m deal will be signed also on player side soon. ⚪️🔴🩺 #AFC Arsenal and Serie A side Spezia have already signed documents yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/R4328Kv4QV

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski once heaped praise on Arsenal signing Jakub Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior was a mainstay at the heart of Poland's defense during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The central defender even earned the praise of his captain Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona striker said (via Football.London):

“The guy [Kiwior] has great potential, During the warm-up of the game with The Netherlands, I thought: ‘Who is this guy?’ Then, during the match, I realised that he is extraordinary."

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Thiago Motta managed Kiwior in Spezia last season. Motta hailed the defender in high regard as he said:

"He didn’t play much at the beginning, but he has trained well, we needed a player who would give us more balance and we found it in Jakub. We also tried him in midfield, he is a smart player and works very hard. It’s a difficult role, but he manages to do it. He gives us balance and it’s what we were looking for.”

Arsenal already have the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White as options for central defenders. Kiwior will further enrich the talent pool at Arteta's disposal. At 22, the player can have a long-term future at the Emirates.

