“James always tells me to come back” – Ex-Chelsea star says Reece James is urging him to return to Stamford Bridge

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has disclosed that former Chelsea teammate Reece James urges him to return to Stamford Bridge. The duo rose through the ranks at Chelsea together before Abraham moved to Italy.

The forward fell down the pecking order at Chelsea and Roma signed him for €41 million in the 2021 summer window. During a recent interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Abraham was asked about his time at Chelsea and whether he is still in contact with some of his former teammates. The striker replied:

“Just before leaving Chelsea, Tomori went to Milan and we talked a lot. I remember the phone calls, none of us could believe what was happening. We had been to Chelsea our whole lives and in a moment we were walking away. Everything I knew was about Chelsea apart from a few loan moves, but I still think now was the right time to leave.

“I was ready to take a step forward in my career. I didn't want to be considered a youngster or a footballer who had just come from the Academy, it was time for me to spread my wings. I still talk to so many Chelsea players, James always tells me to come back…

“We grew up together as a group and have known each other for years. Players like Mount, Rice and Nketiah grew up with me in the same environment. We played tournaments, traveled together - it's special to watch them grow up and how far we've come. We went our separate ways, but we share memories."

Abraham has scored 36 goals for Roma in 102 appearances, which has seen him get linked with a return to England.

Manchester United linked with former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Manchester United, who are on the lookout for a striker this summer, have been linked with a move for Tammy Abraham. The Red Devils are eager to replace Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan from Burnley, and Anthony Martial, who has been injury prone.

As per Manchester Evening News, Chelsea will have the option of re-signing their former striker for €80 million this summer but may have to fend off interest from United if they decide to move in for Abraham.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

