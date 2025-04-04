 James Maddison makes feelings clear about Tottenham fans booing Spurs players after defeat to Chelsea

James Maddison has urged Tottenham fans to stand behind the players after they booed the players during the 1-0 loss at Chelsea. The Englishman admitted that the defeat hurt the players and the manager and they are working hard to get back on track.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the loss, Maddison stated that they were losing too many matches by a one-goal margin, and they are trying to find answers for it. He added that the fans had every right to boo the players, but wants them to stick with them and said via Metro:

"It hurts a lot, it’s been one too many times this season, our fans are rightly disappointed. We are disappointed and we just try hard to search for the answers why we are not getting the results in the tight games. We have lost so many games this season by a one goal margin that we are not on the right side of. I don’t really want to be out here and I’m sure the fans don’t want to hear it either. We just have to try be better going forward."

Ad

Trending

"Yeah they are [an angry bunch] and they have got every right to be. I think it’s still important we go over there and show our appreciation for them even though we are not getting a nice reception, let’s put it that way. They deserve that even though it is not easy to get pelters right in your face. But they pay their money, they travel all over for us and were just as disappointed as they are but were trying to put it right."

Ad

Enzo Fernandez scored the lone goal for Chelsea in the second half at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. The win saw the Blues move back into the Top 4, while Tottenham remained 14th-level on points with 16th-placed West Ham United.

Tottenham manager not worried about boos from fans at Chelsea defeat

Ange Postecoglu has claimed that he is not worried about the boos from Tottenham fans as it has been done multiple times during the season. He added that his reaction towards the fans after Pape Matar Sarr's goal was natural, but the goal was eventually ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

Ad

He said via Sky Sports:

"It doesn't bother me. It's not the first time they've booed my substitutions or my decisions. That's fine, they're allowed to do that, but we just scored a goal, we just scored an equaliser. You know what? I'm at such a disconnect with the world these days that who knows, maybe you're right. But that's not what my intention was."

Tottenham are in the Europa League quarterfinals this season and can still qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season by winning the competition. They face Eintracht Frankfurt, who sit 3rd in the Bundesliga, in the two-legged tie this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback