James Maddison makes pointed Jurgen Klopp claim after Tottenham's last-gasp 2-1 win against Liverpool

James Maddison disagreed with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's comments on the red cards dished out during the Reds' 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (September 30).

Curtis Jones was shown a straight red in the 26th minute of the match, while Diogo Jota was given his marching orders for accumulating two yellow cards in the second half (69').

The Liverpool boss said both sending-offs were unfair, claiming that Jones' tackle looked alright in real-time. He further added that the Portugal international's first yellow card barely saw Jota touch Destiny Udogie, who was the player he allegedly brought down (via ESPN).

"The red card for Curtis, everyone in here [at the news conference] probably thinks red card, but I played football and you didn't. When you see it in slow motion, it looks horrendous, but in real time it doesn't look bad."

"How can Jota in this game go off the pitch with two yellow cards? The first he barely touched him and for sure not his fault," Klopp said after the match.

However, Spurs' creative midfielder Maddison disagreed, saying (via Mirror):

"Jota's definitely was [a red]. The Curtis Jones one early on got shown on the big screen I think was a red card as well. I'm not sure Jurgen will complain too much about those too."

Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Spurs in the 36th minute, which was cancelled out by Cody Gakpo's equaliser before the break (45+4'). Despite defending a significant part of the second half with nine men, Liverpool conceded in the sixth minute of additional time through a Joel Matip own goal.

"Crazy decisions" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes claim after Tottenham Hotspur loss

Jurgen Klopp reacted rather disappointingly at the decisions taken during Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League away defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (September 30).

The German tactician claims that several unfair calls went against his side. One decision that was certainly incorrect was the offside call disallowing Luis Diaz an opener in the first half of the match. PGMOL, the governing body for referees in the Premier League, admitted to the aforementioned error.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said (via ESPN):

"I never saw a game like this with the most unfair circumstances, crazy decisions."

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the new league season against Spurs and currently stand fourth in the standings with 16 points from 7 games.