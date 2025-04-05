Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need to strengthen their squad in 6 key areas this summer

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has named six key positions his former side need to strengthen this summer. The Reds are edging closer to winning their first Premier League title since the 2019-20 season, as they are 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, with eight matches left to play in 2024-25.

Arne Slot has taken Liverpool to unexpected highs this season despite being relatively quiet in the last two windows. However, despite their amazing run of form, the Merseyside club could be left with a weak squad next season. Three of their key first-team players — Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah — will have their contracts expire this summer.

There are also doubts surrounding the futures of Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Harvey Elliott. Liverpool should plan for replacements for each of the aforementioned players should they decide not to continue at the club.

In light of this, Jamie Carragher has identified six positions that need reinforcements in Arne Slot’s team, as the summer transfer window approaches. Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

‘‘Liverpool need a left-back to compete with Andy Robertson, extending the Scottish captain’s Anfield career by reducing the necessity for him to play every game. They need a centre-back to ensure there is no crisis if Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are unavailable. Also a deep central midfielder so that Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are not as overburdened next season as they have been in this one."

"Add to that an attacking midfielder who will score and create more than Dominik Szoboszlai. And finally a left winger and centre-forward who can win games as often as Mohamed Salah," he added.

Carragher concluded by saying such additions would enhance rather than replace those who have inspired Liverpool to the top.

Arne Slot provides update on Liverpool duo ahead of Fulham clash

Arne Slot has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will not be available for their Premier League clash against Fulham on Sunday (April 6).

Arnold and Gomez are sidelined due to ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. In Arnold’s absence, Slot said Liverpool are assessing if Conor Bradley will be fit to play against the Cottagers.

The Dutch manager said in the pre-match press conference (via the club’s website):

“Of course, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Joe [Gomez] will not be back in the upcoming weeks. Conor, we have to wait and see if he is ready to be with the squad for Sunday. Then of course Curtis is an option because he did well, but I think Jarell [Quansah] did well a few times in that position also. Let’s wait and see which decision we make on Sunday."

He added:

“And with Ali, it is simple: it is a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn’t, we are following the protocol.”

