Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will save £100m if 24-year-old star plays in alternate position

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has opined that the Reds should shift Trent Alexander-Arnold to midfield after the right-back impressed in his new role.

The English giants, who won the domestic cup double last term, have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season. They have been knocked out of all cup competitions and are fifth in the Premier League

However, Liverpool are making a late push to secure a top-four finish and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They are unbeaten in eight games and have won each of their last six outings.

Alexander-Arnold has notably been a catalyst to the Anfield outfit's recent run of form. The England international has excelled in his new hybrid right-back and midfield role, bagging six assists in seven games. He has also helped the Reds keep clean sheets in their last two matches.

Carragher reckons Jurgen Klopp should consider shiting Alexander-Arnold to midfield permanently. The Liverpool legend added that the 24-year-old will chip in with more goals if he is played centrally and will in turn save the club a lot of money.

"If Trent (Alexander-Arnold) plays midfield, he probably saves Liverpool £100 million," Carragher said on Sky Sports (via GOAL). "One thing we haven't seen a lot from Trent Alexander-Arnold during his career is goals from outside the box. But if he keeps playing in midfield, he will get 5-10 goals a season. We've seen it from set pieces."

Alexander-Arnold has bagged three goals and nine assists in 44 appearances across competitions for the Reds this season. He will hope to continue his fine run of form and end the campaign strongly.

The Merseyside-based club are fifth in the Premier League with 62 points from 35 games. They are just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who, though, have two games in hand. Klopp's men will, nevertheless, be keen to beat Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton in their remaining games.

Liverpool planning midfield overhaul this summer

The midfielder has long been identified as a major pain area for Liverpool. Hence, the Merseyside-based club are planning a major overhaul in the position ahead of the 2023-24 season.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are expected to leave Anfield when their contracts end this summer. Klopp's side, meanwhile, are tipped to sign at least two new midfielders.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister is said to be a top target for the English giants. There are suggestions that an £80 million deal is set to be struck for the Argentina international. It remains to be seen if Klopp will consider shifting Alexander-Arnold to midfield permanently.

