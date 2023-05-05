Liverpool 'very close' to agreeing stunning £80 million deal for midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly very close to agreeing a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds are ready to offer around £80 million for the Argentine in the summer.

As per a report by German Garcia Grova, Liverpool are pushing to agree a deal with Brighton. The Argentine is ready to join the Reds and is keen on working with Jurgen Klopp.

The report adds that the personal terms are also being sorted behind the scenes. The Argentine will pen a 5.5 year deal, keeping him at the club until December 2028 should a transfer take place.

Mac Allister's father has already confirmed that there are several clubs interested in his son. He told ESPN:

"Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now. We'll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect. We will pick the best project, based on the coach too — it's not about money."

Chelsea were also linked with the Argentine, while Manchester United and PSG were also said to be interested in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Liverpool moving for alternatives after pulling out of Jude Bellingham race

Liverpool were keen on signing Jude Bellingham but pulled out of the race last month. They deemed the price to be too high for the Reds this summer and decided to make moves for alternates.

Klopp revealed that he was not angry with the owners over the decision and said via The Guardian:

"I am not angry [with the owners]. I don't agree with everything we do but I am employed here and I am not here to be angry about things that will work out or not work out. If I am angry, we won't all of a sudden have more money and resources to do everything. The way we did things in the past is the way we will do it in the future – that's the way."

The Liverpool manager added:

"I cannot change that; nobody could change that. We were pretty successful with that. That we didn't win the four trophies last year, had nothing to do with the transfer market, that we didn't sign enough players. Maybe some people would think if we signed certain players, we'd have a point more."

Jude Bellingham is now reportedly (via MARCA) set to join Real Madrid in a deal over 100 million euros.

