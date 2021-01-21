Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United are still outsiders for the title despite topping Premier League

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on the Premier League title race, revealing that Manchester United are still outsiders for the coveted trophy.

Manchester United currently sit top of the Premier League table, with a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Fulham helping them secure the No. 1 spot at the midway point of the campaign.

Speaking to Goal.com about how he sees the title race unfolding as well as Manchester United's chances of winning the league, Carragher said:

"One week you feel United are out of it, then two weeks later they are top. Spurs were up there for a time. Chelsea have had moments when they looked threatening.

"For me, it will still be between City and Liverpool at the end of the season, but Manchester Utd have certainly put themselves in the mix."

Carragher added that he would like to see a title race that goes down to the wire. He continued:

"We wanted to see the other teams get closer to Liverpool because we need it to be more competitive than it was last season.

"From a Liverpool perspective, it was great to win the league in the manner they did last season, but you want to see a competitive title race and we didn't really get that last season.

"We don't want any team to be 20 or 30 points ahead and while I want Liverpool to win the league, obviously, I'd like to see them in the tight title race and winning it on the last day of the season in exciting fashion, going down to the wire.

"I would like to see the total points needed to win the Premier League go down to less than 90 points this season as that would mean we have a more interesting title race and that's what we are getting now."

Manchester United are set to face Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, before trading tackles with Sheffield United in midweek.

How feasible is a title challenge for Manchester United?

Manchester United's players have stepped up in recent weeks

Manchester United have been wildly inconsistent for most of this season, but the unique nature of the current campaign means that they are still in with a title shout.

The Old Trafford outfit currently hold a two-point advantage at the summit, although city rivals Manchester City have a game in hand.

With Liverpool and Chelsea flattering to deceive at the moment, Pep Guardiola's side look the most credible opponents to Manchester United's title charge.

On paper, the Red Devils have the players to get the job done and marquee names like Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani have started to step up in recent weeks.

If these men can keep their good form running, fans of Manchester United would fancy the club's chances of ending their eight-year wait for a league title.