Jamie Carragher believes it will be 'tough' for Liverpool to challenge for the PL this season, claims they need players in 2 key positions

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons his former club may struggle to win the Premier League this season because they're lacking a top defender and midfielder.

The Reds have made a strong start to the campaign following a disappointing fifth-placed finish last season. Jurgen Klopp's men have won five of seven league games and are currently second, four points off leaders Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Despite this, Carragher doesn't think Liverpool have a good enough squad to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. He has tipped them to strengthen their defense and midfielder to potentially challenge next season. He told Sky Sports (via The Daily Mail):

"Whether they can win the biggest trophy in terms of the Premier League, I think that will be tough. It might be something they go for next season when they can add a couple more additions as I think they really lack a top, top central midfield player who can sit in front of the back four and maybe a defender."

Klopp oversaw a midfield overhaul in the summer, bringing the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield. Meanwhile, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Fabinho all left.

Carragher expects the squad to improve further and talked up the Merseysiders' start to the campaign:

"But I think those gaps will be plugged in the next two transfer windows and then they'll be better equipped for next season. I think the start to this season bodes well, and we'll see if they can mount a real challenge."

Liverpool disappointed last season as they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since Klopp's first season at Anfield. They have shown vast improvement in the early stages of this campaign, their only defeat being a highly controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham with nine men.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists Manchester City are the only club able to target winning the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp acknowledged Manchester City as favorites.

Klopp downplayed Liverpool's chances of putting up a title challenge when he spoke during pre-season. The Reds boss claimed Manchester City were the only club able to think about winning the title (via the aforementioned source):

"Nobody besides maybe City can have the real target to become champions again this year."

The German tactician suggested his side would be competing with other clubs for a top-four finish:

"All the other teams fight for the Champions League and that's what we do as well. The earlier you qualify for the Champions League, the higher you are in the table. If you are second and in striking distance to first then you might have a chance. I don't know who will be there."

City were challenged by Arsenal for the title last season and was eight points behind the Gunners by the turn of the year. However, Pep Guardiola's relentless Cityzens eventually usurped the north Londoners to win their third Premier League in a row.

Liverpool last challenged for the title in the 2021-22 campaign, losing out to City by a mere point. Klopp's men ended a 30-year wait for the Premier League by winning it in 2019-20.