Jamie Carragher calls out Gary Neville for his bizarre take on Lionel Messi ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has called out Manchester United great Gary Neville for his critical comments on Argentina captain Lionel Messi before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi, 35, guided his national team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final after helping them register a confident 3-0 win against Croatia in the last-four stage at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday (December 13).

Apart from converting a penalty in the 34th minute, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward also laid out an assist to Julian Alvarez for La Albiceleste's third goal. He also completed 34 passes and four dribbles, created two chances, registered two shots on target, made six recoveries, and won five duels during the entirety of the contest.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with the assist of the tournament.

Lionel Messi with the assist of the tournament.https://t.co/09eQcFQIWC

Earlier last month, Neville criticized the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's work rate ahead of the tournament. He told Sky Sports:

"What Messi's doing right now? He's walking around the pitch. People don't fear him anymore, they don't. When he's on the ball, people are going to take it off him, they're going to tackle him."

Messi is currently in stellar form at the ongoing quadrennial tournament, scoring five goals and contributing three assists in six matches. He is tied with France ace Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot and is also considered a favorite to bag the Golden Ball award.

After Tuesday's semi-final, Carragher jumped at the opportunity to engage in a bit of banter with Neville. He posted on Twitter:

"The back track after this game & before the final will be sensational from @GNev2 😂😂"

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 #Messi𓃵



The back track after this game & before the final will be sensational from @GNev2 The back track after this game & before the final will be sensational from @GNev2 #Messi𓃵 😂😂 https://t.co/Bzwes2U2lp

Messi will next feature for Argentina against either France or Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18.

Lionel Messi reacts after spearheading Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Speaking after Argentina's semi-final triumph over Croatia, Lionel Messi expressed his elation on reaching his second FIFA World Cup final after failing to win the 2014 edition. He told reporters (via Roy Nemer):

"A lot of things are going through my mind. It's very exciting to see all of this, the people, the family. The entire World Cup was incredible, what we experienced, and now we are going for the last match, which is what we wanted. I don't know if it's my best World Cup or not. I've been enjoying this a lot for a long time."

Sharing his thoughts on his team's progress, he continued:

"We were confident that this group was going to pull it off. We know what we are, and we ask the people to believe in us. We have been through tough situations, also other very good ones. Today, we are living something spectacular. I'm enjoying it with all of these people and all the Argentines who are in our country."

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 2475 votes