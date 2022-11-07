Jamie Carragher challenges Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool draw Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently issued a challenge for star defender Virgil van Dijk after the Reds drew Real Madrid in the round of 16 stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos have been the Reds' biggest kryptonite in the UEFA Champions League in recent times. They defeated the English club in the final of the 2017-18 season and the 2021-22 season.

Carragher, however, was part of the Reds' team that defeated Los Blancos 5-0 by aggregate during the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League. The former defender has now issued a challenge for Dutch superstar Virgil van Dijk as he wrote on Twitter:

"Last @LFC team to beat Real Madrid, 5-0 on aggregate! Hopefully you can keep two clean sheets @VirgilvDijk in the next clash! #ChampionsLeague."

The comments from Carragher might have come in light of Van Dijk's recent berating of the former England international. Van Dijk said that Carragher wouldn't even make the match-day squad in the current team under Jurgen Klopp.

He told Gary Neville on the Overlap show:

"Like the squad or the 11? He wouldn't even make the full squad, the first 20, he would be in the stands!"

Carragher made 737 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing 17 assists. He won 11 trophies with the Reds. One UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one UEFA Supercup, two FA Cups, two EFL Cups, and two FA Community Shield trophies with the Reds.

When will Liverpool and Real Madrid square off in the UEFA Champions League?

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to square off in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on February 14 in the first leg at Anfield. The second leg will take place on March 7.

Los Blancos finished at the top of their group with 13 points from six games. Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, finished second in their group with 15 points on the board from six games. While they finished level with Napoli, the Italian side had a superior goal difference in their favor.

Poll : 0 votes