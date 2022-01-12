Jamie Carragher chooses between Kylian Mbappe and Wayne Rooney

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is already a better player than Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Carragher took to Twitter to express his opinion, replying to a post that pitted retired footballers against current stars. Under a picture that pitted the Frenchman against the former Manchester United man, the Liverpool legend simply replied:

"Mbappe"

This has caused major backlash from primarily Manchester United fans, many of whom replied with posts about Rooney getting the better of Carragher when they clashed during their playing days.

Here are the best reactions to Carragher picking Kylian Mbappe over Wayne Rooney:

ً @utdrobbo @Carra23 @MenWhoLived3ce This is the most embarrassing thing you've ever done & that's saying something considering you spat on a young girl at the ripe old age of 40. @Carra23 @MenWhoLived3ce This is the most embarrassing thing you've ever done & that's saying something considering you spat on a young girl at the ripe old age of 40.

Gin_Vodka @kickmya14993328 @Carra23 @MenWhoLived3ce Stop daydreaming Jamie, this is not Alice In Wonderland. Wazza owns u and your club @Carra23 @MenWhoLived3ce Stop daydreaming Jamie, this is not Alice In Wonderland. Wazza owns u and your club https://t.co/I7rMW0Ikmb

Kylian Mbappe may as well surpass Wayne Rooney in the future, if he hasn't already

Rooney is now the manager of Derby County

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is already considered to be one of the world's best players. The striker has been a revelation at both club level and for the French national team.

Despite only being 23-years old, the Frenchman has already won four Ligue 1 titles and was one of France's standout players during their triumphant 2018 World Cup campaign. The striker is PSG's third highest scorer of all time, with 150 goals in 197 appearances for the club.

However, the Frenchman still has a long way to go before he can surpass a player of Wayne Rooney's caliber. The Englishman has won five Premier League titles and one Champions League amongst multiple other trophies and individual accolades over his illustrious career. The former Manchester United man is now the manager of EFL Championship side Derby County.

Rooney is also both Manchester United and England's all-time top scorer. The forward has scored 253 goals in 559 appearances for the Red Devils, while scoring 53 goals in 120 games in a Three Lions shirt.

The PSG superstar will have to win at least one Champions League title over his career to make a case for being considered one of the greatest players of all time. The Frenchman reached the final with PSG in the 2019-20 season. However, the French giants lost out to German powerhouse Bayern Munich.

The forward's time at PSG seems to be coming to an end, as the Frenchman has entered the final six months of his contract at the club. The 23-year old seems destined to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in the near future, where he could finally win the elusive Champions League crown.

