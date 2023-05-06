Jamie Carragher cites Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho to end Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard vs Paul Scholes debate 

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Steven Gerrard stands out above his one-time England colleagues Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes due to the opinions of some of the world's best managers.

Carragher played alongside all three midfielders at various points throughout his career as they all suited up for England. Due to their co-existence in the national side for several years, there has been a never-ending debate as to which of the three of the 'golden generation' was the best.

Jamie Carragher spent the entirety of his career at Liverpool, much like Steven Gerrard. He believes the interest from top managers in the Premier League is what makes his decorated teammate stand out ahead of Scholes and Lampard.

Speaking about the matter on The Peter Crouch Podcast, Carragher said:

"It's not even close is it? People think I don't like Frank Lampard and I don't like Paul Scholes. You know when this debate comes up, and I go, 'They were amazing players, but it's not even a debate, it's not even close.'

"I'll tell you what kills the debate. Alex Ferguson tried to sign him (Gerrard) and so did Jose Mourinho. And they had Scholes and Lampard."

Host Peter Crouch seemed to be in full agreement with Carragher, considering the lanky striker spent multiple seasons with the Reds himself. He also shared the dressing room with Gerrard while representing the Three Lions.

Stevie G himself admitted back in 2017 that Jose Mourinho tried to sign him multiple times for different clubs. He said:

"Of course there was a lot of speculation around 2004-05. He (Mourinho) tried to sign me about five or six times during my career. Twice at Chelsea, he tried to sign me at Inter Milan and for Real Madrid as well."

Had things turned out differently and had Gerrard left for pastures anew, it would be interesting to see if Carragher still maintained the same opinion of the Liverpool icon.

Careers of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes post football

Scholes, Lampard and Gerrard made their debuts for their respective clubs in the 1990s and went on to become household names for football fans over the course of their careers.

Paul Scholes played for Manchester United across two stints between 1993 and 2013, initially retiring at the end of the 2011 season before making a dramatic comeback. The 11-time Premier League winner has since tried his hand at punditry and occasionally appears on Sky Sports' telecasts.

Frank Lampard made his debut for West Ham United in 1995 and moved to Chelsea in 2001, where he played until 2014. He became a bona fide legend with the Blues, climbing to the top of their all-time goalscoring charts. He had short spells with Manchester City and New York City FC, before retiring in 2016. Since then, Lampard has delved into football management.

Steven Gerrard debuted for Liverpool in 1998 and played for the Reds until 2015. He won the Champions League with the club in 2005, putting in multiple iconic performances in their improbable cup run. Since retiring, he has enjoyed managerial stints with Rangers FC and Aston Villa, but is currently without a job.

