Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal duo looked ‘terrified’ during 4-1 loss to Manchester City - "Terrified of Haaland"

Jamie Carragher claimed Arsenal's central defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding were terrified of Manchester City during their latest Premier League clash at the Etihad. The Gunners lost the match by a scoreline of 4-1.

City took the lead in the seventh minute after Erling Haaland played Kevin De Bruyne through. The Belgian finished from outside the box to draw first blood. John Stones added to the lead with his header late in the first half.

De Bruyne struck again in the second half to make it 3-0. While Rob Holding pulled one back for the Gunners late in the second half, Haaland scored his 33rd league goal of the season to make it 4-1 in injury time. The Norwegian has now broken the record for most Premier League goals in a 38-match season. He has done it in his first season in the league.

Carragher claimed Magalhaes and Holding were terrified of Haaland. The Liverpool legend wrote on Twitter:

"The Arsenal centre backs are terrified of Haaland! (So would I be!)"

Manchester City now have 73 points from 31 Premier League matches this season. They trail Arsenal by only two points, having played two games less than the Gunners. Pep Guardiola's team took a major step towards defending their title with the win against Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke optimistically after the Manchester City loss

It looked like Mikel Arteta would be the man to lead Arsenal to their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. The Gunners, however, have managed only three points from their last four league matches.

The defeat to Manchester City was a massive blow to the Gunners' title ambitions. City are once again in pole position to defend their status as the English champions. When asked after the game whether Guardiola's team is now the favorites, Arteta said (via football.london):

"The stats at the start of the season said we’d finish sixth or seventh and we are where we are. There’s still five games to go. I’ve been in this country 22 years and things change a lot. They’re an exceptional team but we are an exceptional team as well."

Arteta's team will return to action on May 2 as they take on 11th-placed Chelsea at the Emirates. Manchester City will play Fulham next at Craven Cottage on April 30.

