Jamie Carragher claims only Liverpool's rivals will be happy if Jurgen Klopp leaves

Former Premier League defender Jamie Carragher believes that only Liverpool’s rivals will be happy if the club decides to get rid of Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager has come under a lot of pressure this season as Liverpool have been nowhere near the standards they set in the last two seasons.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Although Klopp’s current contract runs until 2024, Liverpool’s recent form means there is no guarantee he will still be there until then.

Jamie Carragher, however, feels that only Liverpool’s rivals will be happy if Klopp leaves or is sacked, judging by the way he has galvanised the club.

The 43-year-old wrote in his column for the Irish Independent:

“As a renowned strategist, John W Henry would always ask himself this: who benefits most when Klopp leaves Liverpool? The champagne would flow in the boardrooms of Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, anticipating the return of the pre-Klopp period in Anfield history when the club spent one of five years in the Champions League.

“At Liverpool, the response of modern supporters would be comparable to the departure of Kenny Dalglish in 1991, or Bill Shankly in 1974. The reaction to the last two months has made me realise that no matter how often those of us connected to the club reiterate that, either the message has not been received beyond Merseyside or there is a baffling ignorance of it.”

Liverpool need to persist with Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp’s sides have had spectacular falls, with the likes of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund hitting dizzying heights before being brought back to earth.

Advertisement

However, the 53-year-old needs to be given the time to turn it around at Liverpool, as everyone knows what he is capable of as a manager.

Manchester City, Liverpool’s title rivals from last season, gave Pep Guardiola the time and money for a rebuild last summer, and they have come out with flying colours this season. Like Klopp, Guardiola was never part of a rebuilding exercise at his previous clubs.

Klopp’s ability to get the best out of players is still invaluable. Considering how much time he has on his contract, he could very well oversee another successful spell at the club.

The Reds will hope to surpass the teams above them in the Premier League and go as deep as possible in the Champions League, having beaten RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 stage. If they can finish their troubling campaign on a high, it will set them up nicely for next season.