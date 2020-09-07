Jamie Carragher confident Liverpool will sign Thiago for £20 million

Liverpool are still chasing Thiago Alcantara and Jamie Carragher believes they will eventually sign him. The Bayern Munich star is Jurgen Klopp's top target this summer but the Reds are yet to agree a deal for him.

Jamie Carragher claims that the only concern for Liverpool is the Spanish midfielder's age. He adds that the asking price of €30 million (£27 million) is just slightly above what the Anfield club are willing to pay and believes that the deal will be done for around £20 million (€22 million). Carragher told The Mirror:

“The only worry that might put ­Liverpool off is Thiago’s age – but I think the signing will still happen. Liverpool have a few players in the squad around 28 or 29 and that’s why the deal will have to be on their terms – maybe nearer £20m."

"What Thiago does is add something different to what Liverpool have in midfield. The midfielders all do a brilliant job but are quite similar. It would be nice to have someone who can control the game more. It would be nice if they had a bit extra technically. I think a move will probably happen ­towards the end of the window.”

Thiago Alcantara on his future

Bayern Munich have made it clear that Thiago Alcantara has not signed a new deal as he wants to take up a new challenge. They have publically announced that they are willing to sell him this summer but want any club interested to pay €30 million for him.

Thiago, however, has denied that he wants to leave the Bundesliga champions. He revealed in a recent press conference with the Spanish national team that he has not informed the German club of his intentions to leave. He said:

“I have not told anyone that I am leaving. Every year you put me in a different club.”

Liverpool and Manchester United are the clubs leading the race for the Spanish midfielder as per reports in the media. Fresh reports have linked Barcelona with their former player as well but things are not clear right now.