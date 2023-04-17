Jamie Carragher criticizes Arsenal star for his role in West Ham United's equaliser in 2-2 draw

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale for failing to stop West Ham United's equaliser in their 2-2 Premier League away draw on Sunday (April 16).

The Gunners registered their second successive stalemate at the London Stadium despite going two goals ahead in the opening ten minutes. After Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard bagged a goal apiece, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen scored in either side of the break to pull off a thrilling comeback.

After Bukayo Saka failed to convert a penalty in the 52nd minute, the Hammers bit back two minutes later. Thilo Kehrer lobbed the ball into the opposition penalty box and Bowen put it past Ramsdale with a confident left-footed volley.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed that Ramsdale could have done more to keep Arsenal in the lead at West Ham. He elaborated:

"Gabriel [Magalhaes] just does not know Bowen is there behind him. The ball was more in hope but Gabriel just leaves it. The goalkeeper who was fantastic last week, he has got to save that."

Carragher also insisted that Mikel Arteta's side have to beat Manchester City at the Etihad on April 26 to boost their title hopes. He added:

"You just feel Arsenal are going to have to go to Manchester City and win now if they want to win the title."

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink chimed in, stating:

"I think when you are Manchester City and are under pressure... they get the job done. They can go on winning. Arsenal still have to go to Newcastle too. You are not allowed to lose points today. This will hurt more than losing to Manchester City. The beginning of the season doesn't matter. To lose is now would be a disaster."

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 74 points from 31 matches – four points ahead of Manchester City.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane comment on Arsenal's title chances and overall season

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Gary Neville claimed that the Gunners finishing second would be incredible. He said:

"The title race always started at Anfield. But they would have snapped your hand off to be in this position at the start of the season. Arsenal finishing second would still be unbelievable."

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane disapproved of his former teammate's opinion. Sharing his reasoning, the Irishman elaborated:

"No chance at all. They've been top of the table all season. It would be a terrible season. They're out of every cup competition. 2-0 up last week, 2-0 up today. It's a huge disappointment."

Manchester City have one game in hand and will next face Arsenal in a crucial tie on April 27 at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens beat the Gunners 3-1 at the Emirates when the two teams met earlier this season.

