Jamie Carragher explains what Liverpool and Manchester City can still do to win Premier League ahead of Arsenal

Premier League legend Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool and Manchester City need to ensure they are just five or six points behind Arsenal by February, if they want to remain in the title race until the end of the season. He added that the Gunners have the best squad in the league and are better than the Reds in all departments.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher said that Arne Slot's side are not at their best and will need to do their best to stay close to the Gunners. He added that they need to replicate what Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson and said (via Metro):

"The only thing that can stop [the Gunners] is the same thing that has stopped other teams in the past. You get to March or April and you want it so much. The supporters want it so much. At the moment, L'pool aren’t themselves. Arsenal have the best squad. They’re looking better than Liverpool right now."

"L'pool might take a few months to integrate new players. They’ll come back. I think what [Manchester United] used to do, I think Alex Ferguson used to say if you’re three or four points off the leaders going into January or February."

Continuing to talk about how his former side and Manchester City can stay in the title race until the end, he added:

"If Liverpool can find themselves five or six points behind in February. I think L'pool will get better. I don’t think the points they have on the board they deserve for their performances in some ways."

"There will still be moments before Christmas where they drop points when you don’t expect it. But Arsėnal will drop points. That’s football. If Liverpool, and Man City, could do the same thing Ferguson’s United did, [they could win the title]."

The Reds won the Premier League title by 10 points last season, staying on top of the table for the majority of the season.

Chelsea icon believes Arsenal will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title

Pat Nevin spoke to BetWright this month and backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title. He added that Mikel Arteta's side are the side to beat this season and added that Liverpool's advantage is that they have won it in recent years and said:

“In reality, I can’t see past Arsenal. The biggest thing Liverpool have over Arsenal in this title race is that they know they can win the league – they’ve done it before. Whereas Arsenal only think they can do it, without having proven so before.”

The Gunners are ahead by a point after seven matches, after Arne Slot's side lost back-to-back matches to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the league.

