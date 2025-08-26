Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool target Alexander Isak is seen as a 'better player than what he actually is' amid rumors

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Alexander Isak is seen as a better player than what he actually is amid rumors linking him with the Reds. The 25-year-old Sweden international has been at the centre of a transfer saga this summer, with the striker refusing to attend pre-season or train with Newcastle United in an attempt to force a move to Anfield.

In Isak's absence, Liverpool secured a thrilling 3-2 win over Newcastle at St. James Park on Monday. The hosts were reduced to 10 men after Anthony Gordon was sent off just before half-time.

Later, 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha came off the bench to score the winning goal in second half stoppage time, after goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike were cancelled out by Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula.

Isak has missed both Premier League games played by Newcastle so far this season. As the transfer saga continues to rumble on, Carragher has offered his opinion on the in-demand striker. The former England international feels Isak is so highly-valued due to the lack of top centre-forwards available in the market now.

Carragher touched upon how there were six or seven top quality strikers like Isak back in the day, stating the dearth of proven number nines has been a shot in the arm for Isak's popularity.

Carragher said on Monday Night Football for Sky Sports:

“[Isak is] not just highly-priced by Newcastle, I think around the world and the league. This is why Liverpool are looking to break the bank for him.

“Isak is seen as a better player than probably what he actually is because there’s such a dearth of great strikers around the world and in the Premier League. If you remember back to Thierry’s [Henry] days, there would be six or seven Isaks in the Premier League playing for the top clubs.

"But at this moment, there aren’t many top centre forwards out there. Newcastle know that, and obviously for Liverpool, he is the one they want."

Isak scored 27 goals and racked up six assists in 42 appearances across competitions for Newcastle last season. He has a contract with the club that runs until 2028.

"Don't think he's as durable as Salah" - Carragher shares why he's not strict about Liverpool signing Isak

Liverpool v Bournemouth - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite the rumors linking Liverpool with Isak, Carragher is of the opinion that it is not an absolute necessity for the Reds to sign the forward. However, he still thinks there's a chance Isak could make the switch to Anfield and feels the next few days of the ongoing transfer saga will be interesting.

“I’m not sure [if the deal will happen this summer], I still think it’s a toss of a coin. I don’t think a deal was ever going to get done before this game. It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the next few days.

Carragher went on to highlight how Isak missed 36 league games in the last three seasons. He is of the opinion that the striker is not as durable as someone like Mohamed Salah, suggesting how Isak's signing is not something he desperately wants at the moment.

"I’m probably one of the few Liverpool fans who are not all in on ‘it has to be Isak and we have to spend this money’.

“I’ve mentioned my reasons too. I don’t think he’s as durable as someone like a Mo Salah. In the last three season, Isak has missed 36 league games. That’s almost a season out of three seasons he’s been at Newcastle!”

Newcastle value Isak in the region of £150 million. Notably, Liverpool had a bid worth £110 million rejected earlier this summer.

