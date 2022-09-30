Jamie Carragher explains how Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez can stop Erling Haaland with ‘best advice’ from Erik ten Hag

Jamie Carragher has advised Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to tell Lisandro Martinez to stay away from Erling Haaland in this weekend's Manchester derby.

Martinez was roundly criticized for his performances when he first arrived in English football, especially after he was hooked at half-time during their 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Many believe the defender is too small to be a Premier League centre-back but he has been present for Manchester United's four consecutive top-flight victories. This weekend will provide the Argentine with his toughest test as he comes up against Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The last time Erling Haaland faced Lisandro Martinez, Martinez kept a clean sheet and walked away with a 4-0 victory The last time Erling Haaland faced Lisandro Martinez, Martinez kept a clean sheet and walked away with a 4-0 victory 👀 https://t.co/ygUUvneHTq

The Norwegian has netted 14 goals in his first 10 appearances for City following his summer move from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool legend Carragher is yet to be convinced by Martinez, as he explained in his Telegraph column:

“The best advice Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag can offer Lisandro Martínez about dealing with Erling Haaland is to keep away from him. Some battles can be won by outmuscling or outplaying an opponent. Other players need out-thinking. Martínez must be at his smartest to get the better of his Manchester City rival this weekend.”

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



Lisandro Martinez can’t stop him physically so he has to be smarter!



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… How can you stop @ErlingHaaland 🤷‍♂️Lisandro Martinez can’t stop him physically so he has to be smarter! #MCIMUN How can you stop @ErlingHaaland 🤷‍♂️ Lisandro Martinez can’t stop him physically so he has to be smarter! #MCIMUN telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Jamie Carragher still has reservations over Manchester United defender

Martinez arrived at Old Trafford in the summer from Ajax for £51.6 million to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Carragher was a huge critic of the defender upon his arrival in English football, particularly following his disastrous display at Brentford. The South American was taken off at half-time after being dominated by Ivan Toney. However, he has certainly shown he is more capable in recent weeks.

Carragher, though, is still skeptical of how the defender will do at United in the long term. The former England centre-half stated:

“There is a lot to like about Martínez's first appearances in a United shirt. The fans have taken to him as a cult figure because he is a warrior and natural leader. But long-term, the reservations I had when first seeing Martínez remain. He looks a little too short to play centre-back in the Premier League."

"We saw when United struggled badly against Brentford, a game where Martínez was subbed at half-time, how difficult it is for him if sides hit long balls into the penalty area to a striker relishing such service like Ivan Toney. There is nothing you can do about a height disadvantage when forced into continuous aerial challenges.”

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland vs Lisandro Martinez: “I like when people underestimate players for size. He can tell them, 'I'm here and a good player'. He's a fantastic player, aggressive, good build-up. #mufc paid this money, Erik [ten Hag] knows him...” [via @_joebray 🗣 Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland vs Lisandro Martinez: “I like when people underestimate players for size. He can tell them, 'I'm here and a good player'. He's a fantastic player, aggressive, good build-up. #mufc paid this money, Erik [ten Hag] knows him...” [via @_joebray]

