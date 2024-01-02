Jamie Carragher explains why he picked Declan Rice over Rodri in his Premier League Team of the Season so far

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained on his X account (formerly Twitter) why he chose Declan Rice in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

The England international has been amongst the standouts in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side this season. He arrived at the Emirates last summer on a reported €116.6 million move from West Ham United.

Since then, he's contributed three goals and an assist in 20 Premier League appearances. Providing reasons as to why he chose Rice over Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Manchester City's Rodri, Carragher wrote:

"I was only picking one from Luiz, Rodri or Rice. I went for Rice because of a couple of late winners which were vital. And joining a new club for a massive fee & playing like he had been there a long time."

Rice scored an important 96th-minute winner in the 3-1 victory against Manchester United on September 3. He also headed home the 97th-minute winner in the Gunners' 4-3 victory at Luton Town on December 5.

The 24-year-old midfielder's contributions have helped Arsenal to fourth in the league standings. They're five points behind leaders Liverpool after 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Luiz has impressed for Aston Villa this season, bagging six goals and three assists from 20 league appearances in a slightly more advanced midfield position. Rodri has also been pivotal to the Cityzens this campaign, bagging four goals and three assists playing as a number six in the English top-flight.

Ian Wright hints at Declan Rice as potential candidate for Arsenal captaincy

Amid Declan Rice's incredible run of form, several Arsenal fans have called for the former West Ham midfielder to be handed over the armband. Currently, Norway international Martin Odegaard leads the Gunners side.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright recently spoke about people around him discussing Rice's leadership qualities. However, insisting that he's happy with the current skipper, Wright said after the Gunners' 1-0 win against Brentford on November 25 (via MSN):

"It’s his physicality, the physicality and the fluidity of him. We just look strong, we just look different with him. When you look at his consistency, I’m getting it all the time from people – captaincy.

“I love Martin and, of course, he’s our captain and I’m very, very happy with that, absolutely delighted with that."

Odegaard was named club captain before the start of the 2022/23 season. Last year, the attacking midfielder led his side back to the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign after finishing second in the Premier League.