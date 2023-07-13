Jamie Carragher gives his take on Liverpool star Jordan Henderson's reported agreement to join Al-Ettifaq

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher recently reacted to Jordan Henderson's potential move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. Henderson's former Liverpool teammate, Steven Gerrard, has already been named manager of the Saudi Pro League outfit ahead of the new season.

Carragher has given his possible explanation for his former teammate considering the offer. He wrote on Twitter:

"The money is difficult to turn down hence why virtually no one has, a great servant & player for Liverpool. He will get criticism because he got a lot of praise for his stance on LGBTQ+ in the past. Not a player in his prime but again a big statement to get the Liverpool captain to the Saudi league. A good deal for Liverpool also."

Carragher and Henderson shared the pitch for Liverpool on 60 occasions during the player's initial seasons at Anfield.

Henderson has been at Liverpool for 12-long years since joining from Sunderland in 2011. The midfielder's current agreement with the Reds is set to expire in 2025.

The Guardian claim that the player has been offered a two-year deal with an option to extend by a further year by Al-Ettifaq. Henderson would also double his £200,000-a-week wage should he choose to join the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The 33-year-old midfielder has made 492 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists across competitions. Henderson won the Premier League with the Merseyside outfit in 2020 and the UEFA Champions League in 2019, among other honours.

Jurgen Klopp gives green light for Henderson to complete Saudi move

Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday (July 13) that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has agreed personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The report also suggests that the midfielder spoke to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp earlier in the day, who gave the green light for Henderson to complete his move to Saudi Arabia.

However, at the moment, the agreement remains verbal, with a few things left to discuss with Liverpool. The complication remains in the club agreeing to a potential transfer fee for their player.

Romano also clarified that Liverpool do not intend to let go of the 33-year-old midfielder for free. Henderson still has two years left on his current deal at Anfield.

