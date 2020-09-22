Jamie Carragher hails Kevin De Bruyne as the best player in the world after Messi and Ronaldo

Popular pundit Jamie Carragher hailed Kevin De Bruyne as the world's best player after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carragher was speaking to Sky Sports following Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, which kicked off their Premier League campaign.

The #PremierLeague’s best player #DeBruyne hits the ground running with a goal, assist and #MOTM performance. Not forgetting the most shots on target (4), chances created (6), crosses (6) and tackles (5) out of anyone. — Zach Sampson (@ZSampsonSport) September 21, 2020

The match saw De Bruyne pick up a goal and an assist to power City to their first three points of the season.

Carragher said:

"De Bruyne, when we talk about the best players in the world now, I would put him at the top of the second band of players behind Messi and Ronaldo."

"If you asked me who would I want in my team - it would be Kevin De Bruyne."

Carragher then went on to praise De Bruyne's versatility and skill set, stating that his passing ability will stand him in good stead even when he ages and loses some of his mobility and pace.

"He can play in the [no.]10 position, right of a three, and Roberto Martinez plays him at central midfield for Belgium. I think he's had great longevity in his career because I still think he'll have the ability to play that deep role, maybe when his legs go a little bit because he's got a great engine."

"His passing ability is as good as anything we've ever seen in the Premier League. And he can play that role when he's in his mid-thirties, that's not a problem."

Advertisement

Kevin de Bruyne hailed by manager Pep Guardiola after City win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also heaped praise on the Belgian playmaker after he helped the team register their first win of the season.

He said:

"Since we came back with the national teams, every training session I feel his commitment and right now he's an important player for us - always will be."

"In the situation we're in now, he is important for us. His penalty [against Wolves] was strong, he played really well like the rest of the team. He likes to play football, he doesn't feel the pressure and likes to compete at a high standard."

De Bruyne, the current PFA Player of the Year, has a contract at Manchester City that runs until 2023.