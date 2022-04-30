Jamie Carragher labels 2 Liverpool players as ‘outstanding’ after win over Newcastle

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has showered praise on the Reds' full-backs Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson after their win against Newcastle. The Reds were the better side at St. James' Park, where they took all three points in a 1-0 win, thanks to a goal from Naby Keita.

Carragher tweeted his appreciation for Gomez and Robertson and wrote:

"Joe Gomez & Andy Robertson outstanding."

Gomez began at right-back rather than in center-back where he usually plies his trade for the Reds. However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, Gomez switched to the right flank, where he performed well in defense.

The star took a shot, played a key pass, won two headers, made three tackles, and also made three interceptions. He also managed to put in five crosses.

Andy Robertson started the game in his usual left-back position where he has performed brilliantly for Liverpool all season. He continued in fine form against Newcastle, causing havoc down the left flank.

The star had a pass accuracy of 85%, won a header, made a tackle, and also made three interceptions. Aside from these, Robertson aided the attack with four crosses, as well as a key pass.

Liverpool aiming for an unprecedented quadruple

The Reds have garnered a lot of praise for their strong performances throughout the season and it could culminate in the side picking up four trophies.

They have already won the Carabao Cup, thanks to a penalty shootout win against Chelsea earlier in the season. They will have to face the Blues again in an FA Cup final, where the Reds could add another trophy to their increasingly growing cabinet.

Jurgen Klopp and his men also have the chance to win the UEFA Champions League as they already have a foot in the final. Their strong 2-0 win against Villareal in midweek have given them the advantage ahead of the second leg of the tie in Spain next week.

Liverpool also have the potential to win the English Premier League. They are currently at the top of the table, two points above Manchester City and can cement their position if the Cityzens fail to win their game later today. City face Leeds United at Elland Road and are expected to see off their opponents.

If the Reds can win the three remaining competitions, they will be the first English side to win a continental quadruple.

