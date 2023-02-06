Jamie Carragher makes confident claim about Jurgen Klopp's future as Liverpool manager

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has made a claim regarding the future of manager Jurgen Klopp. The Merseyside giants have endured a difficult season this time around following a memorable last term when they chased an unprecedented quadruple.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled this campaign and look increasingly likely to miss out on Champions League qualification. A 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday has heaped further pressure on the Reds and their manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that the German is likely to stay in charge at Anfield beyond this season. Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Mirror:

“There's a lot of questions that need to be asked and a lot of answers to be found, but at the start of next season I don't think there's anyone Liverpool supporters would want in that dugout other than Jurgen Klopp."

Carragher also insisted that Klopp and his staff deserve the blame for not addressing the glaring midfield issue in the summer. The former Liverpool defender has claimed that Klopp's decision not to sign a midfielder after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni has hurt the Reds. He added:

"There was money there for a midfield player, they tried to buy the lad who went to Real Madrid for £60-£70 million [Aurelien Tchouameni]. They couldn't get him and Jürgen Klopp and his staff or the recruitment team decided that we don't need to buy a midfielder.

"That is on them. They've got to the start of this season, and from day one at Fulham, they haven't been able to cope with the intensity of a Premier League game of football and they've been ran over in every game that they've played."

Liverpool and Aston Villa interested in €50m-rated Spanish international

Liverpool and Aston Villa are both reportedly interested in signing forward Nico Williams from Atheltic Bilbao. Nico, the younger brother of Inaki Williams, has established himself as one of the most highly regarded prospects across Europe.

Williams' current deal with Bilbao will expire in the summer of 2024 and he has attracted interest from a host of top clubs across the continent.

The Spain international has made 25 appearances for Ernesto Valverde's side so far this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

The youngster has a release clause of only €50 million which should not be a problem for bigger clubs.

