Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool Premier League title claim and pin-points 2 transfers Reds must complete

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Reds can still challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season despite their somewhat shaky start.

The former England star believes Jurgen Klopp's side only need to make two vital additions to their squad to be able to stage a fight for the English crown.

It goes without saying that Klopp's men have been Manchester City's top rivals for the Premier League title in recent years. However, they fell off the mark last term, settling for a fifth-place finish after enduring a run of poor performances amid injury problems.

This season hasn't started on a smooth note for the Reds either. They have recorded two wins and one draw to their name in three league games so far and had to come from behind to claim the two victories.

Despite that, Carragher insists Jurgen Klopp's men can still challenge Pep Guardiola's side for the league title but reckons they need to sign a midfielder and a defender to get the job done. He told Sky Sports:

“Liverpool have been Manchester City’s biggest rivals for the last four or five years, and Arsenal came to the fore last season. But why can’t Liverpool be that team again this season?"

"The squad that Liverpool have right now isn’t good enough to challenge Manchester City, but they’ve got to go for it in the transfer market this week in terms of bringing in another defender and midfielder. That has to happen because Liverpool can still be the biggest rivals to Manchester City."

A look at Liverpool and Manchester City's results in the Premier League this season

The Reds have played three games so far

The Cityzens currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with nine points from three games so far. They opened their season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Burnley and followed it up with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United before sealing a 2-1 win against Sheffield United at the weekend (August 27).

The Reds, on the other hand, opened their league campaign with a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. They managed to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in their second game before coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Klopp's side occupy the fourth position in the table with seven points to their name. They will lock horns with Aston Villa at Anfield on September 3 while City take on Fulham on September 2.