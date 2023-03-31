Jamie Carragher makes prediction for Liverpool's PL match against Manchester City

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that the Reds could play a significant role in the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's side are set to travel to face City in the Premier League on Saturday (April 1).

Carragher believes that Klopp will be wanting to get one over Pep Guardiola after his side ended the Reds' push for a quadruple last season. The former player-turned-pundit, therefore, believes Liverpool could get a positive result at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

In his column for the Telegraph (via the Mirror), Carragher wrote:

"For all Liverpool’s difficulties this season, aside from when City and Arsenal play each other, they are the greatest challenge remaining in the league. It was City who ended Liverpool’s quadruple bid a year ago. Jürgen Klopp will be desperate to put a dent in Guardiola’s Treble bid this time."

Carragher believes that the Merseyside outfit remains the only challenge for Manchester City and Arsenal in their quest for the title. Their results against them could determine the overall outcome of the Premier League. He added:

"This will not be how Klopp wanted or planned it, but the logic over the next two weeks is not dissimilar as in previous years for those wanting to celebrate in May. Whichever side beats Liverpool will feel like they are a step closer to winning the league. If City succeed and Arsenal do not, the Treble talk will get louder."

At the time of writing, Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the league, having played one more game than Manchester City. The two sides are set to face each other on April 26 at the Etihad Stadium. Before the game against the reigning champions, the Gunners will also be facing Klopp's side at Anfield on Sunday (April 9).

Liverpool beat Manchester City in the Premier League earlier this season

Despite having a poor 2022-23 season, the Reds did beat Manchester City earlier this season at Anfield. They secured a narrow 1-0 victory, with Mohamed Salah scoring the solitary goal of the game.

While Manchester City are chasing a treble this season, Jurgen Klopp's men are fighting to secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. As things stand, they are sixth in the Premier League table, having picked up 42 points from 26 matches.

