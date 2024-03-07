Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards make huge bet ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League showdown

CBS Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards decided to wager a suit ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool's Premier League clash on Sunday, March 10.

Carragher, a Reds legend, played 737 matches for the Merseyside giants in defense, bagging four goals and 20 assists across competitions. Meanwhile, Richards represented the Cityzens 246 times, bagging nine goals and 14 assists as a defender.

With both their former teams set to play in an all-important Premier League clash at the weekend, host Kate Abdo suggested that the pair bet to spice things up. Responding to this, Richards said:

"Okay. A suit. I want a new Thom Browne suit."

Rather innocently, Carragher required:

"How much are they?"

Deflecting from the question, Richards said:

"You're trying to get me cancelled, aren't you? Any suit that you want, I'll buy you. I'll buy you a new Sato (in scouse)."

The upcoming match is of incredible significance, with Liverpool currently leading the Premier League standings, only a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City. To make matters more interesting, a draw would allow Arsenal to go level on points with the leaders at the top if the Gunners beat Brentford on Saturday, March 9.

When Liverpool and City met at the Etihad earlier in the season, the Reds snatched a draw through Trent Alexander-Arnold's 80th-minute equalizer. From their 52 meetings in the English top flight, Liverpool have had the better of their opponents 21 times, losing 12 matches.

Jeff Stelling picks Bukayo Saka over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Premier League title race XI

Mohamed Salah

TalkSPORT pundit Jeff Stelling expects backlash from Liverpool fans after choosing Arsenal's Bukayo Saka over Mohamed Salah in the Premier League title race XI.

Stelling and Ally McCoist were tasked with making a team with players from Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal. Explaining why Stelling disagreed with McCoist, who went with Salah said (via Mirror):

"Haaland and Foden go without saying. I've gone with Saka rather than Salah, I just think Saka has been sensational. Look, the stats, there isn't much to pick between them. I've gone for the exuberance of youth. Saka has got age on his side and that's why I've gone for him above Salah."

"But I accept I'm going to get a battering from Liverpool fans," he added.

So far this season, Saka has bagged 13 goals and provided 10 assists for Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Egyptian has notched up 15 strikes and bagged nine assists in 21 matches.