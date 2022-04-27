Jamie Carragher and Micha Richards name their picks for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award 

Premier League legends Jamie Carragher and Michah Richards have chosen their picks for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The duo made their picks following the first leg of the semi-final tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Los Blancos were defeated 4-3 on April 26 by Pep Guardiola's men but Benzema would once again make his mark. It was another night where Karim Benzema was yet again at his goalscoring best as his double kept Real Madrid in the tie against Manchester City.

The Frenchman scored from an impressive Ferland Mendy cross in the first half to bring the game to 2-1 after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

Having missed two penalties against Osasuna in La Liga last week, the legendary forward was then given the opportunity to right his spot-kick failure in the second half. Benzema stepped up and sent an audacious Panenka past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson for Madrid's third of the night.

Following the game, Jamie Carragher and Michah Richards were asked on CBS Sports who. they believe should win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Carragher was adamant that Benzema should win the famous personal award come October. Richards also went for Benzema but only if Real Madrid win the Champions League this year.

If they don't and Manchester City do, Richards picked Kevin De Bruyne to take home the award.

Kevin De Bruyne and Karim Benzema delight in UEFA Champions League epic to stake their claim for 2022 Ballon d'Or

Kevin de Bruyne's impressive season continues

The two European heavyweights fought out a Champions League epic as Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-3 at the City of Manchester Stadium.

De Bruyne was lively all night and laid his imprint on the game from the get-go when he scored a brilliant diving header in just the first minute. He would contribute once again as his clever threaded pass fell to Gabriel Jesus, who gave Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 lead.

Benzema added to the two hat-tricks he had scored in Real Madrid's prior two knockout ties against PSG and Chelsea.

Both players are now fully in the running for the Ballon d'Or. How their teams fare next Wednesday could go a long way in deciding who picks up the award in October.

Benzema has been in incredible goalscoring form for Los Blancos this season. The talismanic forward has a remarkable 41 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions. He is now the leading goalscorer in this year's Champions League as he has 14 goals in 10 games.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has been instrumental in his side's pursuit of a European double. City are sitting at the top of the Premier League and in the lead in their Champions League semi-final tie. The 30-year-old has 15 goals and 12 assists in 30 games for City this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar