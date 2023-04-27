 Jamie Carragher names 2 Arsenal stars who 'looked terrified' in damaging 4-1 Manchester City loss

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding looked petrified of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland during Wednesday’s (26 April) Premier League encounter. Carragher further confessed that he would have also been scared had he gone up against the Norwegian sharpshooter.

Manchester City picked up a massive 4-1 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal in their top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. Their talisman, Haaland, found the back of the net once and provided a couple of assists to Kevin de Bruyne. John Stones scored the other goal for the hosts while Holding netted a consolation goal for the Gunners.

During the game, Carragher took to Twitter to react to the high-octane encounter. Just 13 minutes into the game, Carragher claimed that the centre-back pairing of Holding and Gabriel looked terrified of City’s towering center-forward.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23

(So would I be!) The Arsenal centre backs are terrified of Haaland!(So would I be!) #MCIARS The Arsenal centre backs are terrified of Haaland! (So would I be!) #MCIARS

Carragher tweeted:

“The Arsenal centre-backs are terrified of Haaland! (So would I be!)”

At the end of the game, Carragher stated that Holding and Gabriel were no match for Haaland, adding that the former Borussia Dortmund man looked unstoppable.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Pep talking after the game about using Haaland with more direct passes, he was unplayable tonight when getting the ball early.

The CB’s for Arsenal

were not great, but very few defenders can cope with him physically.

I think that was one of Haaland’s best games for Man City. Pep talking after the game about using Haaland with more direct passes, he was unplayable tonight when getting the ball early. The CB’s for Arsenalwere not great, but very few defenders can cope with him physically. I think that was one of Haaland’s best games for Man City.

“Pep talking after the game about using Haaland with more direct passes, he was unplayable tonight when getting the ball early. The CBs for Arsenal were not great, but very few defenders can cope with him physically.

“I think that was one of Haaland’s best games for Man City.”

With last night’s goal and two assists, Haaland took his Premier League goal contributions to 40 for the season (33 goals and seven assists) in only 29 games.

The loss against the reigning champions left Mikel Arteta’s side in a tricky place in the Premier League standings. They still have a two-point lead over City at the top of the table, but the Manchester outfit have two games in hand.

Nigel Reo-Coker claims Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhaes is the team’s weak link

Former West Ham United man Nigel Reo-Coker was critical of Gabriel Magalhaes following Arsenal’s 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. He claimed that the Brazilian was an easy target for attackers, adding that Gabriel always slipped up and gifted goalscoring opportunities to the opposition.

He said (via HITC):

“I'll say this now, if I was a captain still playing in this league and in this game, and had a decent striker, do you know what I'd tell my striker? Play on Gabriel. He is going to make a mistake, he is going to do something that will give you an opportunity.

“He will always make a mistake in 90 minutes or let someone in. Gabriel is still too rash, doesn't play at a calm level, he's still too emotionally involved every game he plays in.”

Gabriel looked unsure of himself in the defeat against City. He did not attempt even a single tackle, lost four of six duels, and misplaced two of four attempted long balls. The 25-year-old never looked like going toe-to-toe with arguably the best striker in the world, Erling Haaland.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes