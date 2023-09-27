Jamie Carragher names 3 positions Chelsea need to reinforce despite spending a billion pounds

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that Chelsea are in need of reinforcements in three key areas to become competitive once again.

The Blues, who have spent over £1 billion in the last three transfer windows, have been the talk of the town due to their recent sub-par performances. They have won just once, losing three games, in six Premier League games this season and are languishing in 14th place in the standings.

During an interaction on The Overlap, Carragher said that Chelsea's poor form this campaign is because they failed to address three key areas:

"They still need a goalie. They still need a centre-back. They still need a centre-forward, and they spent a billion (in three transfer windows)."

Mauricio Pochettino's team underwent a pricey squad revamp earlier this summer - spending nearly £450 million - after finishing 12th in the Premier League last season. They roped in 12 new faces and let go of 14 stars, including the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea did rope in in two goalkeepers, one centre-back and two strikers. They paid a combined sum of £39 million to add Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic and £38 million on Axel Disasi. They also paid around £49 million to sign Nicolas Jackson and Deivid Washington.

The Blues will next be in action against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (September 27).

Chelsea backed to snap up Ivan Toney

On The Debrief podcast, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Chelsea could launch a permanent move to lure Ivan Toney away from Brentford next January:

"I think it is a possibility. It is not something guaranteed yet because also for Toney it is time to consider all the opportunities.

"It is not time to negotiate yet, but Chelsea are among the clubs interested in the situation and informed on the conditions of a deal, so let's see if it will be Toney or a different kind of player in January."

Naming Arsenal as a suitor for the English striker, Romano continued:

"From what I am hearing, Arsenal have also asked about the conditions of a deal a couple of weeks ago, and now with new agents, the player is 100% available to new opportunities in 2024."

Toney, 27, is serving an eight-month ban after 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules. He was also fined £50,000 in May and is set to return to action for Brentford on January 16 next year.

Earlier last seson, Toney stole the headlines due to a spectacular time out for Thomas Frank's side. He registered 20 goals and four assists in 33 league games, helping Brentford finish ninth in the league.