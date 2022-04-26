Jamie Carragher names ‘big advantage’ Liverpool have over Manchester City in Premier League title race

Liverpool and Manchester City are locked in an intense battle for the Premier League title this season, with only one point currently separating the two teams.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes Jurgen Klopp's men have a slight advantage over Pep Guardiola's troops due to their superiority in the offensive third of the pitch.

The Englishman said while reviewing statistics on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

"This is where Liverpool have the slight edge, when you look at the goals per game. Liverpool have scored 85 goals, Man City have 80."

"When you're talking about not having a striker, the goals are still absolutely phenomenal for Man City. The xG per game shows that Liverpool still have the edge and if you go lower to the top goalscorers, City's is De Bruyne on 11 and Salah has 22 - there's a big difference."

He added:

"They spread the goals a bit more around the team at Man City, but those numbers show Liverpool have the big advantage in attack. The real stat that stands out to me is 'games failed to score in': four for Man City. For Liverpool, it is only one."

Carragher further analyzed why Manchester City could drop points from playing a goalless draw in the coming weeks, diverting the title race in Liverpool's favor.

He explained:

"And in games where Man City have only scored one goal [seven], there have been 11 games this season where they have either scored one goal or zero. If you think Man City are going to drop points, it must be from a 0-0. There has been evidence of that this season in the games we've seen."

Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League standings right now

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

Manchester City currently sit at the top of the table with 80 points in 33 games so far. They've recorded 25 victories, five draws, and three defeats this term, scoring an impressive 80 goals and conceding 21 in the process.

Liverpool, on the other hand, follow close behind with 79 points in 33 games, having bagged 24 victories, seven draws, and two defeats so far. They've also scored 85 goals and let in 27 in the English top flight.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh