Jamie Carragher names one issue he has with Alexis Mac Allister's move to Liverpool

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named one reason for concern regarding Alexis Mac Allister following his move to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side has made their first acquisition of the summer in the form of the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Mac Allister has cost Liverpool a fee in the region of just £35 million according to Fabrizio Romano, which is quite a bargain for a player of the midfielder's caliber. While discussing the move, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has named one issue regarding the move.

The former England defender has insisted that Mac Allister is a brilliant player but he is concerned whether he would be able to showcase his magic outside Brighton. He also insisted that most of the big-money signings from Brighton have failed to live up to expectations. Carragher told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"Well he’s certainly a good player, whether he’s a good signing we’ll see when the season starts. It looks like he can play every position in midfield – which will help Liverpool. He looks a super talent. Brighton are a brilliant team.

"The only thing I will say is, a lot of players who have come out of Brighton, haven’t replicated the Brighton form in other teams. Is that because they’re part of a special system at Brighton?"

Carragher also hailed Liverpool for their wonderful transfer business for landing a World Cup winner and proven Premier League star for just £35 million.

"That will be interesting to see. But no, I think it’s a great signing considering the price as well. £35million is a steal for a World Cup winner – someone who has Premier League experience and he’s only 24."

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 and made 112 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, bagging 20 goals and nine assists.

The Argentine playmaker had an excellent season last time out for the Seagulls as he scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 games. He also played a pivotal role for Argentina in their World Cup triumph.

Liverpool unlikely to sign 22-year-old transfer target despite rumors

Reputed journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Liverpool are unlikely to sign Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach despite strong rumors. Kone, along with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram, have been mentioned as top targets for the Reds this summer after landing Alexis Mac Allister.

However, Plettenberg has claimed that Kone is unlikely to join the Reds as he is not a primary target.

"Been told a transfer to #LFC is very unlikely. Yes, he’s on a shortlist because of his interesting profile but not a hot transfer target for Liverpool at this stage. For M‘Gladbach he’s still a top candidate for sale. But no concrete offers yet."

Kone made 31 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach during the 2022-23 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

