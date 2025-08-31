Jamie Carragher names the one team that could 'really hurt' Liverpool in the PL this season ahead of clash against Arsenal

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal could 'really hurt' the Reds' chances in the Premier League this season. The former Englnd centre-back made the claim ahead of the high-stakes clash between the Merseysiders and the Gunners (August 31).

The Gunners have finished runners-up in the EPL for the last three seasons - twice behind Manchester City (2022-23, 2023-24) and once behind Arne Slot's side (2024-25). With the additions of star talent like midfielder Martin Zubimendi, playmakers Eberechi Eze and striker Viktor Gyokeres among others, they are raring to launch another bid to win the league title.

On their part, Liverpool have also strengthened their squad significantly. They have signed star attacker Florian Wirtz, marksman Hugo Ekitike and full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong among others, and continue to be linked with stars like Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed that the new signings are still adapting to Slot's system at Anfield. He went on to assert that Arsenal could take advantage of the Reds' transitioning squad and 'hurt them'.

The 47-year-old said:

"They (Liverpool) haven't quite got the balance right yet, in the team. The team is more offensive than it was last season, when you think of the players who have come into the team. The two full-backs that have come in (Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong) are probably more attacking now than what their full-backs were in the last couple of years."

"Florian Wirtz in the No. 10 role is more of a classic No. 10 whereas (Dominik) Szoboszlai was more of a workman-like midfielder or a No. 8 rather than a No. 10. So, I think its just adjusting to that, and just getting the fine balance. But, I think if Liverpool don't get that balance right today, I think Arsenal are the team that could really hurt them," Carragher added.

@Carra23 gives his honest opinion on Liverpool so far this season

Liverpool will play host to Arsenal in a mouth-watering Premier League fixture on Sunday (August 31).

"They are the favourites" - Jamie Carragher makes claim ahead of Liverpool vs Arsenal

Former England defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool are the favourites to win Sunday's (August 31) high-voltage encounter against Arsenal.

The 47-year-old, a one-club man who made 737 appearances for the Reds across 17 seasons, asserted that the absence of Bukayo Saka would hurt the Gunners' chances. The 23-year-old winger suffered a hamstring injury in his side's 5-0 thumping of Leeds United (August 23), and is set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher said (via Metro):

"They're at Anfield and Arsenal are without their best player, Bukayo Saka, so I would say Liverpool are the favourites. Arsenal are a massive threat and they're a brilliant team, they have been for two or three years, but they just can't get over the line and not just in the Premier League, in other competitions as well."

Both teams are set to enter the game on a high, with two wins in two league games. With a host of new signings on both sides, the heavyweight clash could be a potential early-season look at which team is better equipped to compete for the Premier League title.

