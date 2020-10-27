Jamie Carragher names his pick for the Premier League title should Liverpool fail to retain it

Jamie Carragher has named Tottenham Hotspur as the side he would love to see lifting the Premier League title this season should Liverpool fail to do so. The Reds legend claims that Jose Mourinho is the main reason for him to pick the Spurs over other sides.

Jamie Carragher added that it would be the perfect reply for Jose Mourinho to give to his critics. The former Chelsea manager failed to win the title at Manchester United and was sacked by the Red Devils in his third season at the club.

Talking on Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said:

"I want Liverpool to win the league, obviously but I'd love to see Mourinho win again. Because even though we talk on here about tactics and systems and different things and we love it, we get ingrained in it. Mourinho's had so much thrown at him. He's yesterday's man, his football's from a different era. All these different things - fresh managers, whatever."

"I'd love to see Mourinho win again in terms of sticking two fingers up to me and him or different people or the press, the papers, whoever is out there. I think it would be a good story in some ways for Mourinho to do that again. For what he's achieved in his career, I think he gets a lot of criticism because he does rub people up the wrong way at times with his press conferences or how he goes about certain things."

"But I think it would be nice in some ways to see him win, and maybe win a different way. I'm not for all this 'you have to play a certain way' or 'only this way can win'. I'd love to see Mourinho win - if Jurgen didn't."

Liverpool have made a decent start to the season but will be without Virgil van Dijk for the majority of the current campaign. The Reds are yet to reveal the timescale on his return, but with an ACL injury, he is expected to be out for over six to seven months.

Tottenham have made an excellent start as well with just one loss in their opening six matches this season. Jose Mourinho's side are fifth in the points table right now, and if it wasn't for a late comeback by West Ham United last week, they would have been on top of the Premier League table.