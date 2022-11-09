Jamie Carragher names his preferred 26-man England squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has picked his preferred 26-man England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is set to name his squad for the tournament on Thursday, 9 November.

England kick off their campaign in Group B alongside Iran, the United States, and Wales.

Carragher's ideal squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Everton's Jordan Pickford, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, and Newcastle United's Nick Pope.

Pickford has been Southgate's preferred first-choice stopper since he was appointed manager in 2016.

He has earned 45 international caps, keeping 21 clean sheets, and impressed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the European Championships in 2021.

Full-backs:

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, City's Kyle Walker, United's Luke Shaw and Newcastle's Kieran Trippier.

There is no spot for Chelsea's Reece James, who is recovering from a knee injury but could return midway through the tournament.

Shaw is the only orthodox left-back that Carragher has chosen, with Trippier able to fill the role despite being a right-back.

Central defenders:

Arsenal's Ben White, United's Harry Maguire, City's John Stones and Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.

There is a lot of versatility in Carragher's defense, with White having played at right-back for Arsenal this season.

He has been superb in the role, making 18 appearances and helping the Gunners keep 10 clean sheets.

Walker can also fill in at centre-back as he has done on occasion for City and the Three Lions.

Midfielders:

West Ham United's Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, City's Kalvin Phillips, and Leicester City's James Maddison.

There has been debate over whether Maddison makes the trip to Qatar, as Southgate omitted him from his latest UEFA Nations League squad.

The Foxes midfielder has been in fine form, bagging 13 appearances, scoring six goals, and contributing four assists.

Attackers:

Tottenham's Harry Kane, AS Roma's Tammy Abraham, Brentford's Ivan Toney, United's Marcus Rashford.

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, and City duo Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

Kane finished the 2018 FIFA World Cup as the top scorer with six goals and will likely captain England.

It will be intriguing to see which wingers line up alongside the Spurs frontman.

City midfielder Phillips eager to make England's FIFA World Cup

Phillips hopes to be on the plane

Phillips had surgery on his shoulder in September, jeopardizing his place in Southgate's England squad for the FIFA World Cup.

He arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United this past summer for £42 million but has only made three appearances from the bench across competitions.

Kalvin Phillips @Kalvinphillips Can’t wait to join back up with the lads and represent my country again 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Can’t wait to join back up with the lads and represent my country again 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/IIGLOJjrZW

The defensive midfielder impressed at the Euros last year, making seven appearances and contributing an assist.

He hopes to make Southgate's squad when it is announced on Thursday, saying (via BBC Sport):

"I have gone through a seven-week process of recovering... I'm very hopeful that I can be involved. We will have to wait and see."

