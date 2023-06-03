Jamie Carragher offers hilarious reaction as Manchester United concede just seconds after kick-off against Man City in FA Cup final

Manchester City scored just after 13 seconds in FA Cup final against Manchester United and Jamie Carragher didn't miss the chance to poke fun at the Red Devils.

Ilkay Gundogan gave City the lead at Wembley within the first minute of the game on Saturday, June 3. The German struck a sweet volley with the outside of his right boot to find the back of the net from a distance.

Liverpool legend Carragher reacted with a few laughing emojis on Twitter.

Here's Jamie Carragher's reaction:

With a win in the final, Manchester City can take another step towards winning the treble this season. They have already won the Premier League and are also in the final of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. They will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.

Manchester United, meanwhile, can complete the domestic cup double for the first time in their history. They won the Carabao earlier this season, beating Newcastle United in the final. They also have the chance to spoil their city rivals' hopes of winning the treble this season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about the importance of the FA Cup final against Manchester City

Erik ten Hag has already guided Manchester United to a trophy in his first season in charge of the club. Yet another silverware would be a fantastic achievement for the Dutchman.

He had a lot of success in his home country with Ajax before arriving in England, as he won three Eredivisie titles, among other trophies. When asked what a win in the FA Cup final would mean for him, Ten Hag told the media (via the Red Devils' website):

"Absolutely and, as you say, the FA Cup has a big reputation, not only I think in England, but I think in all the world and, over many years, that reputation is historical. So I watched as a child, we watched the FA Cup, we stayed home for it. We stopped playing football to watch the FA Cup final, so it means a lot. And I am really looking forward [to it]."

United, though, will need to launch a comeback if they are to beat City in the FA Cup final. They have been outplayed during the earlier stages of the game. Ten Hag's team need to change the course of the match if they are to life their second domestic trophy of the season.

